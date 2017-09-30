Prep football: ‘Marathon’ game ends with Hawks loss to Meadowdale, 41-14

1 of 9

Boosted by the return of senior running back Jashon Butler, the Meadowdale Mavericks scored four first half touchdowns then kept the Mountlake Terrace Hawks off the scoreboard in the second half in a marathon game Friday night at Edmonds Stadium.

When the dust finally settled near 11:30 p.m., the Mavs put to bed a 41-14 Homecoming game triumph over the Hawks.

Butler, who missed Meadowdale’s two previous games due to injury, ran for 115 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Mavs to victory. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Moen, who has had his injury issues this season,- completed 20 of 35 attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Schafer was on the receiving end of both Moen TD tosses; Schafer caught four passes total for 145 yards in the win.

Terrace quarterback Jesse Martineau went 25-for-40 for 316 yards and two first half touchdowns, but the Hawks were stopped from mounting any comeback attempt in the second half by a strong Mavs defensive effort.

The game was slowed by game officials who called a total of 33 penalties for 329 yards.

Terrace will try to get back on track when they host Lynnwood on Friday, Oct. 6, in the Hawks’ 2017 Homecoming Game; Meadowdale will next face rival Edmonds-Woodway on Friday in their annual Stadium Jam match-up.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 29

Meadowdale 41 – Mountlake Terrace 14

Scoring:

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 18-yard TD pass to Will Schafer

— Jashon Butler (Meadowdale) 10-yard TD run

— Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 6-yard TD pass to Keegan Grayson

— Hunter Moen (Meadowdale) 48-yard TD pass to Will Schafer

— Jashon Butler (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run

— Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 14-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach

— Jashon Butler (Meadowdale) 1-yard TD run

— Anthony Toyne ((Meadowdale) 2-yard TD fumble return

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall; Meadowdale 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski