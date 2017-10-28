Prep football: Hawks regular season ends with loss to Shorecrest

1 of 8

While holding a slight advantage in yards gained, first downs and time of possession, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks couldn’t outdo the Shorecrest Scots with the most important stat – the score – on Friday night.

The Hawks were defeated by the Scots 34-22 in a 2017 Wesco League regular season finale played at Shoreline Stadium.

With the loss, Terrace finishes the regular campaign with a 4-5 overall record, 1-5 in Wesco League competition, most likely not good enough to qualify for a 2A district playoff game. The match-ups for the District 1/2 2A football playoffs will be determined by final RPI rankings and will be announced over the weekend.

Even though Terrace will probably not get a chance at playoff action, the team will play one more game this year: a Wesco League crossover game on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, Nov. 2, 3 or 4. The Hawks’ game opponent and the site and time for the tilt will be announced early next week.

If Terrace had been able to get past Shorecrest, the team would have likely qualified for the playoffs due to losses by Granite Falls and Lynden on Friday, but an outstanding performance by the Scots’ Eladio Fountain – in addition to numerous Hawk miscues – added up to a Terrace defeat.

In addition to scoring on a 21-yard TD run, Fountain threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the Scots to victory. In all, the sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 139 yards with no interceptions for Shorecrest.

The Hawks were also able to move the ball on offense in the contest, bettering the Scots in first downs with 22 (to the Scots 21), gaining 331 total yards to Shorecrest’s 314, and holding a 26:18 to 21:42 advantage in time of possession. But Terrace only gained 123 yards in the second half when the Scots were able to outscore them 20-6 and grab the win.

The Hawks weren’t helped in the game by committing 22 penalties for 194 yards.

Keegan Grayson supplied much of the Terrace offensive attack by rushing for 188 yards on 32 carries and one touchdown. Grayson was stopped from getting into the end zone a second time on a key fourth down-and-five play midway through the fourth quarter when he was gang-tackled at the Shorecrest one yard line and the Scots took over on downs.

Third down efficiency also doomed the Hawks as the team only converted three of nine third down opportunities in the loss.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Oct. 27

Terrace 8 8 0 6 — 22

Shorecrest 7 7 14 6 — 34

First quarter scoring:

6:59 — Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 11-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Victor; PAT kick is good

:28 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 2-yard touchdown run; two-point conversion run by Keegan Grayson is good

Second quarter scoring:

11:41 — Keegan Grayson (Mountlake Terrace) 11-yard touchdown run; two-point conversion run by Jesse Martineau is good

8:13 — Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 27-yard pass to Chris Lee; PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

9:51 — Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 21-yard touchdown run; PAT kick is good

5:00 — Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 13-yard touchdown pass to Ricardo Ruiz; PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

7:21 — Eladio Fountain (Shorecrest) 16-yard touchdown pass to Rico Dellaguardia; two-point conversion pass is no good

2:23 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard touchdown run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-5 overall; Shorecrest 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined, at time and location to-be-announced

–By Doug Petrowski