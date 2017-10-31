Prep football: Hawks to play Granite Falls in final game of the season Nov. 2

After failing to qualify for this year’s WIAA 2A State football playoffs, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks have found a similar 2A team to match-up against for the team’s final game of the 2017 season.

Terrace will travel to Granite Falls on Thursday, Nov. 2, for a 7 p.m. clash with the Tigers.

Both the Hawks and the Tigers have overall records of four wins and five losses, and will be looking to close out their year on a high note after suffering disappointing endings to their regular season. Terrace have lost three games-in-a-row by a combined score of 226-28; Granite Falls finished their regular season with a pair of defeats, including a 22-21 double overtime heartbreaker to rival Sultan on Oct. 27.

Granite Falls finished seventh in the final 2A District 1/2 Football RPI rankings, just one spot from grabbing a playoff berth. Terrace placed ninth in the final RPI rankings.

The Terrace-Granite Falls match-up could be a high-scoring affair as each team has yielded plenty of points to their opponents this year. The Hawks have given up an average of 39.6 points to the opposition in their five losses; opposing teams have scored an average of 39.4 points in the Tigers’ five losses.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Granite Falls, Nov. 2

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Location: Granite Falls High School, 1401-100th Street NE in Granite Falls

Team records:

Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-5 overall

Granite Falls 3-2 in 1A/2A Cascade Conference, 4-5 overall

Note: Match-up will be 2017 season finale for both teams

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski