Prep football: Hawks end season with victory over Granite Falls

Carried by the arms of Jesse Martineau – the right arm in particular – the Mountlake Terrace Hawks closed out their 2017 football season with a 45-22 thumping of the Granite Falls Tigers Thursday at Granite Falls High School.

Martineau threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Brandon Bach had eight receptions for 122 yards and caught two of Martineau’s TD hurls; Keegan Grayson hauled in the other two touchdown throws from Martineau.

Bach also found the end zone on a 45-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to cap the Terrace scoring in addition to kicking a 29-yard field goal to get the Hawks on the board in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ Camden Landrum rushed for 224 yards from his quarterback position, but was stifled through the air by the Terrace defense. The senior completed just seven of 28 pass attempts and was intercepted four times in the contest.

The win ended a three-game slide for the Hawks. Terrace finished the year with a record of 5-5, bettering last year’s mark of 3-7.

Terrace 3 22 13 7 — 45

Granite Falls 0 7 0 15 — 22

First quarter scoring:

4:29 — Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace) 29-yard field goal

Second quarter scoring:

5:54 — Ryan Figueroa (Mountlake Terrace) 25-yard TD run; two-point conversion good

:36 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 40-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; PAT kick good

:23 — Camden Landrum (Granite Falls) 50-yard TD pass to Mason McBride; PAT kick good

:00 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 49-yard TD pass to Keegan Grayson; PAT kick good

Third quarter scoring:

4:52 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; PAT kick good

2:23 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 24-yard TD pass to Keegan Grayson; PAT kick no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

10:56 — Camden Landrum (Granite Falls) 71-yard TD run; PAT kick good

8:56 — Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace) 45-yard TD interception return; PAT kick good

2:02 — Camden Landrum (Granite Falls) 1-yard TD run; two-point conversion good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall; Granite Falls 3-2 in 1A/2A Cascade Conference, 4-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski