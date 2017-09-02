Prep football: Close victory for Hawks against Sehome

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks saw a 20-point first half lead disappear before halftime, trailed at the midway break, pulled ahead by two touchdowns after three quarters and then held on to defeat the Sehome Mariners 41-40 in a wild 2017 season opener played Friday in Bellingham.

Terrace’s Jesse Martineau threw four touchdowns in the game, but the biggest play of the night was turned in by the Hawk defense, who recovered a Sehome fumble with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

The Mariners had driven inside the Terrace 10-yard line in their final possession, but was thwarted from a potential game-winning score with the fumble loss.

The crazy affair featured more than 500 yard of total offense and eight turnovers by the two teams combined.

Martineau threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Bach and Keegan Grayson each in the game. JaBrae Richardson added a TD run while Moussa Traore rounded out the Hawk scoring when he recovered a third quarter Sehome fumble and returned it 11-yard for a touchdown.

After escaping with the road victory, the Hawks will play their first home game of the 2017 season on Friday, Sept. 8, when they host the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Sehome, Sept. 1

Terrace 14 6 21 0 — 41

Sehome 0 27 0 13 — 40

First Quarter

10:09 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 31-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; PAT kick attempt fails

2:29 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 18-yard TD pass to Keegan Grayson; two-point conversion good

Second Quarter

10:49 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 7-yard TD pass to Keegan Grayson; PAT kick attempt fails

9:16 — Michael Mindnich (Sehome) 3-run TD run; PAT kick attempt fails

6:52 — Dylan Roberts (Sehome) 25-yard TD run; PAT kick good

2:38 — Dylan Roberts (Sehome) 37-yard TD run; PAT kick attempt fails

1:54 — Unknown player (Sehome) 1-yard TD run; two-point conversion good

Third Quarter

9:54 — JaBrae Richardson (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard TD run; PAT kick good

6:54 — Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 15-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; PAT kick attempt fails

3:40 — Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace) 11-yard fumble recovery for TD; two-point conversion good

Fourth Quarter

10:44 — Michael Mindnich (Sehome) 20-yard TD pass to Jay Travier; PAT kick good

8:15 — Michael Mindnich (Sehome) 4-yard TD pass to Austin Fletcher; two-point conversion attempt fails

Records

Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Sehome 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game

Mountlake Terrace versus Cedarcrest, Friday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski