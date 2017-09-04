Prep fall sports preview: Competition begins this week

Competition begins this week for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys cross country, girls soccer, boys tennis and girls swim teams, with the girls cross country team jumping into action the following week. Here are previews of the 2017 season for each team.

Hawks Cross Country

Coach: Todd Weber (tenth year)

2016 boys results: boys’ team finished 7th out of 21 teams at the 2A/3A/4A Wesco League Divisional Cross Country Championships; Nick Leidig qualified for and finished 39th at the WIAA 2A State Cross Country Championships

2016 girls results: girls’ team finished 8th out of 20 teams at the 2A/3A/4A Wesco League Divisional Cross Country Championships; three Hawks qualified for the WIAA 2A State Cross Country Championships: Katherine Gustafson placed 22nd, Jessica Ong placed 33rd, Sophia Nelson placed 51st.

First 2017 boys meet: at Sehome Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:00 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

First 2017 girls meet: versus Jackson, Kamiak & Mount Vernon, Thursday, Sept. 14, 3:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Key runners: Jaden Lofrese, Alex Lindsay, Kendall Yackley, Josh Ernst, Joan Park, Marika Jamtaas, Sandra Hart, Meagan Williams

Hawk outlook: Although four Hawk runners competed at the 2A state championships last fall, it was still somewhat of a down year for the program in comparison to recent years. Terrace competes during the regular season against some of the top 3A teams in the state (Edmonds-Woodway, Arlington, Shorecrest), then faces some of the top 2A teams during the postseason district competition (Sehome, Liberty, Bellingham), still Coach Todd Weber believes his runners could send as many as six runners – and possibly the entire boys’ squad – to this year’s 2A state meet in November.

2017 boys cross country schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.2.320

2017 girls cross country schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.19.320

Hawks Girls Soccer

Coach: Alvin Little (second year)

2016 results: 2-8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-10-2 overall, 1-2 in the postseason District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament

First 2017 match: versus Kingston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:45 p.m. at Kingston High School

Key players: Julia Hart (senior forward), Sammy Ruiz (senior forward), Maisey Knorr (sophomore goalkeeper)

Hawk outlook: Coach Alvin Little will need some young players to step up in the midfield and on defense for the Hawks to compete in the tough 2A/3A Wesco League this year. A trio of sophomores – Taitumn Simbulan, Avery Coleman, Emily Cox – will patrol the midfield while sophomore goalkeeper Maisey Knorr will be called upon to lead the defense. The speedy Julia Hart and tough-nosed Sammy Ruiz, both seniors, could be difficult for opposing defenses to contain when Terrace is on the attack.

2017 schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.11.320

Hawks Boys Tennis

Coach: Alberto Ramirez (tenth season)

2016 results: 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall; Jeremy Ansdell went 1-2 in singles’ play at the 2016 WIAA 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament

First 2017 dual match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Key players: Jake Peters, Mark Primavera, Alex Ung, Anthony Bunyan

Hawk outlook: It will be a rebuilding year for Coach Alberto Ramirez as all his top players from last year graduated. Low turnout for the program jeopardizes the possibility of assembling a JV team for this season too.

2017 schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.17.320

Hawks Girls Swim

Coach: Rebecca Cartwright (first season)

First 2017 meet: at Kamiak Jamboree, Thursday, Sept. 7, 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Hawk outlook: Though overmatched during the regular season when facing 3A and 4A competition, four Hawk swimmers (led by freshman Carly Stave) did qualify and compete at the 2A state championship meet last fall. First year Coach Rebecca Cartwright will try to get the team to duplicate that effort this season.

2017 schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.13.320