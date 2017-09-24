Prep cross country: Strong finishes for Hawks at Oregon meet

Mountlake Terrace junior Jaden Lofrese led a number of Hawks who posted strong finishes at the Three Course Challenge cross country meet in Warrenton, Oregon, on Saturday.

Lofrese placed 10th in the boys race on the 5,000 meter “hard” course at Camp Rilea, five miles south of Astoria.

Other top efforts on the Hawk boys team included Alex Williams, 12th place on the “moderate” course; and Kendall Yackley, 38th on the “hard course.”

Among the Hawk girls, Marika Jamtaas led the way with a 15th place finish on the “moderate” course. Teammate Sandra Hart grabbed 26th place on the “moderate” course.

Joan Hart and Meagan Williams earned 26th and 34th place finishes respectively on the girls “hard” course.

The Three Course Challenge is one of the most unique cross country meets in the Northwest, with competition on a number of different courses that include a variety of surfaces and obstacles, including pavement, dirt trails, sandy beach, tough hills and muddy pits. The event drew hundreds of runners from 75 high schools in Washington, Oregon and California.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at Three Course Challenge, Sept. 23 (5,000 meter courses)

Mountlake Terrace individual finishes:

Jaden Lofrese, 10th place on “Boys Hard” course, 20:23

Alex Williams, 12th place on “Boys Moderate” course, 20:01

Marika Jamtaas, 15th place on the “Girls Moderate” course, 25:12

Sandra Hart, 26th place on the “Girls Moderate” course, 25:50

Joan Park, 28th place on the “Girls Hard” course, 26:12

Meagan Williams, 34th place on the “Girls Hard” course, 26:30

Kendall Yackley, 38th place on “Boys Hard” course, 21:40

Jackson Marrott, 51st on the “Boys Easy” course, 17:43

Lindee Cutler, 58th place on the “Girls Moderate” course, 29:35

Tymothy Harris, 63rd on the “Boys Moderate” course, 22:00

Josh Ernst, 70th on the “Boys Hard” course, 22:38

Charles Fritz, 139th on the “Boys Easy” course, 19:53

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood, Shorecrest and Mariner, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood

–By Doug Petrowski