Prep cross country: Hawks hold their own in four-team meet

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks cross country teams showed they can hang tough against some strong 4A teams Thursday as they hosted Jackson, Kamiak and Mount Vernon in a quad-team meet held at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawk boys placed second in the meet while the girls were just two team points from edging out Kamiak for third place.

Terrace’s Jaden Lofrese ran to an individual second place finish in the boys race, just three seconds behind event winner Joseph Skoogs of Jackson. Skoogs is one of the top runners in the state and is expected to contend for a medal at the 4A state championships in November.

Terrace Coach Todd Weber liked the performance of his top boys. “The guys’ team is taking shape with a 1:04 spread between our number one and number six (runners),” he said. “We are young but tough and tonight we showed some great depth.”



“The pack mentality is going to put these guys in a good spot down the road at districts,” Weber added.

On the girls’ side, Terrace’s Joan Park placed fourth after running near the top of the field early in the race.

“The girls’ team is coming together, holding their own against three quality 4A schools today,” Weber said.

Skoogs took home the individual boys title of the quad-team event on Wednesday; Alicia Anderson and Leah Clark of Kamiak finished 1-2 in the girls race.

In other Terrace sports action on Thursday, the Hawk boys tennis team was shut out 7-0 at Shorewood, the volleyball squad fell to Everett 3-0 (25-23, 25-5, 25-18), and the girls soccer squad were tripped up by Everett 5-4 in overtime.

Prep Cross Country: Jackson, Kamiak, Mount Vernon at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 14

Boys Team Scores:

Jackson 21

Terrace 51

Kamiak 80

Mt. Vernon 95

Top Terrace Boys:

Jaden Lofrese, 14.43

10. Alex Williams, 15.23 Josh Ernst, 15.36 Kendall Yackley, 15.44

Girls Team Scores:

Jackson 47

Mt. Vernon 47

Kamiak 64

Terrace 66

Top Terrace Girls:

Joan Park, 18:17

12. Meagan Williams, 18:53

13. Marika Jamtaas, 19.02

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Lake Stevens, Shorewood, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3:45 p.m. at Hamlin Park in Shoreline

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 14

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Shorewood 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Marysville-Getchell, Friday, Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Sept. 14

Everett 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-23, 25-5, 25-18)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Everett 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Ephrata Varsity Volleyball Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. at Ephrata High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 14

Everett 5 – Mountlake Terrace 4 (in overtime)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3-0 overall; Everett 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski