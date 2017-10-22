Prep cross country: Hawks compete in Wesco League

The Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Lynnwood cross country teams got in their last competitive runs over the weekend at the Wesco League Championships in advance of this Saturday’s district meet where berths to the state championships will be up for grabs.

With the results earned at the league championship meet, E-W showed they are ready to compete at the highest levels.

With three runners finishing in the top four, the Warriors’ girls squad won the Wesco League girls team title; the E-W boys placed second in the boys team competition.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Yukino Parle, Olivia Meader-Yetter, Stephanie Wroblewski ran to second, third and fourth place finishes respectively to lead the Warriors to their girls’ Wesco League championship. Taylor Roe, from Lake Stevens, won the girls’ individual title.

E-W’s Deyago Peraza was the top finishers among Edmonds School District runners at the league championship. Peraza ran to sixth place; Jackson’s Joseph Skoog won the boys’ individual title.

All four high school teams will be traveling to South Whidbey High School on Saturday, Oct. 28, for the Northwest District Cross Country Championships where district titles and berths to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be handed out. For E-W, Meadowdale and Lynnwood, the 3A girls’ race will be run at 10:35 a.m.; the 3A boys’ race is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. For Mountlake Terrace, the 2A girls’ race is set for 12:40 p.m. while the 2A boys’ race takes off at 2 p.m.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds School District teams at the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet, Oct. 21 (5,000 meters course, Lakewood High School)

Boys team scores:

  1. Glacier Peak  55
  2. Edmonds-Woodway  62
  3. Jackson      79
  4. Arlington      84
  5. Lake Stevens 134
  6. Snohomish 140
  7. Shorewood 218
  8. Mountlake Terrace 278
  9. Stanwood 286
  10. Oak Harbor 313
  11. Shorecrest 366
  12. Kamiak     384
  13. Marysville-Getchell 385
  14. Monroe     390
  15. Mount Vernon 404
  16. Everett     424
  17. Cascade     442
  18. Meadowdale 511
  19. Lynnwood 542
  20. Marysville-Pilchuck 553
  21. Mariner     656

Girls team scores:

  1. Edmonds-Woodway 102
  2. Snohomish 108
  3. Glacier Peak 131
  4. Lake Stevens 134
  5. Jackson     137
  6. Arlington     137
  7. Stanwood 207
  8. Shorewood 216
  9. Mount Vernon 225
  10. Kamiak     280
  11. Monroe     298
  12. Mountlake Terrace 308
  13. Oak Harbor 352
  14. Marysville-Getchell 358
  15. Shorecrest 359
  16. Mariner     400
  17. Cascade     445
  18. Everett     450
  19. Lynnwood 452
  20. Meadowdale 596

Edmonds School District top runners, boys (186 runners):

  1. Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:12.58
  2. Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:21.56
  3. Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.81
  4. Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.97
  5. Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:28.27
  6. Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:37.38
  7. Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:42.91
  8. Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 16:52.42
  9. Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:55.28
  10. Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 16:59.16

Edmonds School District top runners, girls (161 runners):

  1. Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:47.54
  2. Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:26.76
  3. Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:39.12
  4. Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 20:18.06)
  5. Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:20.91
  6. Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 20:32.57

