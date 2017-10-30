Prep cross country: Five individual Hawks qualify for state meet

Five Mountlake Terrace Hawks have qualified for the State 2A cross country meet set for Saturday, Nov. 4, after their strong finishes at the district championships this past Saturday at South Whidbey High School.

At the Northwest District 2A Cross Country Championships, Terrace’s Jaden Lofrese and Alex Williams placed high enough to punch their ticket to the WIAA state championship meet. Lofrese finished fifth in the 2A district boys race while Williams

placed 17th respectively.

The Hawk boys’ squad finished fifth in the 2A team competition at districts, just 11 points from fourth place Lynden and a team spot at the state meet. Cedarcrest won the 2A district boys team title, edging out runner-up Bellingham by just two points.

On the girls’ side, Joan Park, Meagan Williams and Marika Jamtaas will be representing Terrace at the state meet on Saturday. Park placed 13th at the 2A district meet, Williams finished 23rd and Jamtaas ran to a 26th place finish.

The Hawks placed eighth in the loaded 2A district girls team competition; Bellingham, Sehome, Cedarcrest and Liberty – all ranked in the latest top 10 2A state coaches poll – qualified their squads for the state meet with Bellingham coming out at the top of the heap at the district championships.

The WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be staged Saturday on the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. For more information on the state meet, click www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1147.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at Northwest District 2A Cross Country Championships, Oct. 28 (5,000 meters, South Whidbey High School)

Boys team scores:

1. Cedarcrest 63 (qualified for state meet)

2. Bellingham 65 (qualified for state meet)

3. Sehome 78 (qualified for state meet)

4. Lynden 122 (qualified for state meet)

5. Mountlake Terrace 133

6. Liberty (Issaquah) 146

7. Archbishop Murphy 192

8. Sammamish 232

9. Granite Falls 255

10. Burlington-Edison 277

11. Lakewood 306

12. Sedro-Woolley 353

13. Anacortes 399

14. Blaine 470

Top Mountlake Terrace boy runners:

5. Jaden Lofrese, 16:46.93 (qualified for state meet)

17. Alex Williams, 17:15.49 (qualified for state meet)

30. Josh Ernst, 17:36.66

51. Tymothy Harris, 18:16.59

53. Kendall Yackley, 18:18.57

Girls team scores:

1. Bellingham 39 (qualified for state meet)

2. Sehome 80 (qualified for state meet)

3. Cedarcrest 85 (qualified for state meet)

4. Liberty (Issaquah) 113 (qualified for state meet)

5. Anacortes 141

6. Sedro-Woolley 148

7. Lakewood 198

8. Mountlake Terrace 207

9. Burlington-Edison 265

10. Archbishop Murphy 268

11. Blaine 336

12. Sammamish 354

13. Lynden 415

14. Granite Falls 456

Top Mountlake Terrace girl runners:

13. Joan Park, 20:40.59 (qualified for state meet)

23. Meagan Williams, 21:09.24 (qualified for state meet)

26. Marika Jamtaas, 21:13.94 (qualified for state meet)

38. Alexandria Gill-More, 22:03.62

48. Sandra Hart, 23:08.12

–By Doug Petrowski