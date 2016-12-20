Prep cheer: Hawks secure top prize in non-tumbling division

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks cheer squad captured first place in the 12-team non-tumbling division of the Holiday Invitational cheer competition held Dec. 17 at Kentwood High School in Kent.

With its winning score of 66 points, the Hawks qualified for the 2017 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships scheduled for Jan. 28, 2017 at XFINITY Arena in Everett.

“The girls did amazing and hit their routine,” said Hawk cheer Coach Jessica Ellersick of the team’s Holiday Invitational performance..

The Hawks will get one more chance to fine tune their competition routine before the state championships when they compete at the Wintercheer Classic on Jan. 14, 2017 at Skyline High School in Sammamish.

The Terrace cheer squad has now qualified for the WIAA state championships four years-in-a-row under the leadership of Ellersick.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks past WIAA state cheerleading championship results

2016 – 3rd place, 2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Medium division

2015 – 5th place, 1A/2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Medium division

2014 – 6th place, 3A Non-Tumbling Small/Medium division

–By Doug Petrowski