Prep championships roundup: Hawks place fourth in boys soccer, Matt Guardiano wins javelin

The 2017 high school boys soccer season came to a bittersweet end for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Saturday as the squad grabbed some tournament hardware but walked away wanting more.

The Hawks were awarded fourth place in the WIAA 2A Boys Soccer Tournament after a 2-1 loss to the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.

Saturday’s defeat came less than 16 hours after Terrace suffered a 1-0 loss in an extended penalty kick shootout to East Valley of Yakima in the tourney’s semi-final match the night before. Coach George Dremousis admitted the quick turnaround likely affected the mentality and stamina of his squad.

“That was a tough game to rebound from,” Dremousis said. “And then you have to come back … and play another game in this heat.”

“Those guys were gassed – it’s a lot of soccer.” Dremousis noted.

The weariness of the Hawks was most notable in the first half when the Red Wolves controlled much of the play, and during the game’s final ten minutes.

“Quite frankly we just played horrible the last ten minutes of that game,” Dremousis shared.

The Hawks came out of the first half unscathed as the teams went scoreless in the first 40 minutes. Then Terrace went ahead 1-0 in the 60th minute on a 45-yard free kick by defender Colin Cockbain that floated over the outstretched arms of Cedarcrest goalkeeper Connor McCabe and into the goal.

But under a bright sun and a renewed push by the Red Wolves, the Hawks withered in the final stretches of the match.

In the 67th minute, Cedarcrest’s Thomas Burgess got behind the Hawks’ last line of defense and had a one-on-one opportunity against Terrace keeper Cody Nickell. Burgress made no mistake and slipped a low shot into the left corner of the goal to tie the match at 1-1.

Then with less than two minutes to go in regulation time, Cedarcrest’s Samuel Cole sent a free kick chance into Terrace’s 18-yard box where Bailey White’s header found the goal, giving the Red Wolves a 2-1 victory and third place in the state tournament.

The Hawks accepted the state tourney fourth place trophy after the match, but did so with little enthusiasm.

Part of the team’s disappointed stemmed from scoring only one goal in their final two matches of the season, something junior Bobby Stoyanov took personally – especially after being shut out the night before against East Valley.

“It’s really frustrating,” Stoyanov said. “I take full ownership for yesterday’s game. That just comes down to me being the leader of the team and the person everyone looks to for goals – and we got none. And today … it just wasn’t our day. That happens in soccer.”

Fourth at the state tournament was the best finish for a Terrace boys soccer team in 25 years, but Coach George Dremousis wondered out loud after Saturday’s match what could have been if his team hadn’t loss a couple key starters due to their disciplinary removal two weeks ago.

“They’ve gone as far as they’ve gone, so you’re proud of them as far as that goes,” Dremousis explained, “ (but) ultimately what came back to get us this year was guys making some bad decisions (and) that cost us.”

Archbishop Murphy won the 2A state championship with an 8-0 thumping of East Valley on Saturday.

To view the entire WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Championship bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1314.pdf.

In other state championship weekend competition, the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma closed its three-day run on Saturday but not before Terrace’s Matt Guardiano added to his growing collection of state medals. Guardiano won the boys javelin for ambulatory athletes on Saturday with a throw of 91’2”. The senior took home a first place and three seconds from this year’s state meet.

To view all the results from the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships, click www.wiaa.com/results/track/2017/2A3A4A/index.htm.

After going 1-1 in Friday’s matches, Terrace’s Jeremy Ansdell was back on the courts Saturday to continue play in the WIAA 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament in Seattle. But Ansdell’s day didn’t last long; the senior was knocked out of the tourney after losing to Jared Kieser of Selah 2-1 (6-7, 6-3, 6-4).

To view the entire WIAA 2A Boys State Tennis Championships bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1293.pdf.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Cedarcrest, May 27 (WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament 3rd/4th place match)

Cedarcrest 0 2 — 2

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers :

Colin Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 60th minute off a free kick

Thomas Burgess (Cedarcrest) in the 68th minute on a breakaway

Bailey White (Cedarcrest) in the 78th minute, assisted by Samuel Cole

Shots :

Terrace 15

Cedarcrest 10

Saves :

Cody Nickell (Mountlake Terrace) 3

Connor McCabe (Cedarcrest) 6

Yellow cards :

Jackson Hickox (Cedarcrest) in the 37th minute

Bailey White (Cedarcrest) in the 49th minute

Thomas Burgess (Cedarcrest) in the 67th minute

Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 67th minute

Tanguy Cimetriere (Cedarcrest) in the 72nd minute

Records : Mountlake Terrace 16-8-0 overall; 20-4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match : 2017 season completed

WIAA 2A Boys State Tournament final standings :

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. East Valley (Yakima)

3. Cedarcrest

4. Mountlake Terrace

Prep Track: WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships Day 3, May 27 (Mountlake Terrace results)

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the boys javelin ambulatory athletes, 91-02

Prep Boys Tennis: WIAA 2A Boys State Tennis Championships Day 2, May 27 (Mountlake Terrace results)



Jared Kieser (Selah) defeated Jeremy Ansdell (Mountlake Terrace) 2-1 (6-7, 6-3, 6-4)

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski