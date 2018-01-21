Prep boys wrestling: Hawks’ Reyne Mack takes title during Lynden Invitational

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace Hawks competed in their final multi-team tournament of the 2017-2018 regular season on Saturday as both squads hit the mat at the Lynden Invitational at Lynden High School.

The Hawks saw team co-captain Reyne Mack take the title in his weight division. Mack defeated Newport’s Thomas Lousebery 9-7 to win the 182-pound class division title match.

The Mavs earned the second-place team trophy and had two wrestlers claim weight division championships. Meadowdale’s Aria Zarei crushed Newport’s Matthew Dalton 16-0 in the championship match of the 132-pound division; the Mavs’ Ben Duong won the 170-pound division by slipping past Lynden’s Payton Scott in the title contest.

Both teams get back to Wesco League action on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when they face each other in a dual set for 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

The 2017-2018 regular season ends for both teams on Thursday, Jan. 23; both squads will begin the postseason at sub-regional tournaments on Feb. 3 — the Mavs at Shorecrest High School and the Hawks at Cedarcrest High School.

Prep Wrestling: 2018 Lynden Invitational, Jan. 20

Team scores:

Glacier Peak 154 Meadowdale 140 Lynden 133.5 Lake Stevens 103 Sehome 102 Bellingham 101 Mt. Baker 90.5 Mr. Vernon 87 Meridian 85.5 Eastside Catholic 82 Newport 68 Ballard 63 Shorecrest 56 Mountlake Terrace 54 Nooksack Valley 46

Top Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace individual results:

113 — Erik Gonzalez (Meadowdale), tied for 4th place

120 — Jin Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place

126 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place

132 — Aria Zarei (Meadowdale), 1st place

138 — Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place

145 — Elias Lynch (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place

Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 6th place

170 — Ben Duong (Meadowdale), 1st place

182 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place

Next match: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski