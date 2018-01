Prep boys wrestling: Hawks lose to Warriors

1 of 5

Mountlake Terrace High School’s wrestling team lost to Edmonds-Woodway at EWHS Thursday. The final score was Edmonds-Woodway 66, Mountlake Terrace 9.

Results:

106— Reece LeCompte (EW) pinned Tommy Tran 4:31

113—Baylor Denkinger (EW) won by forfeit

120—Ousman Fatty (EW) dec. Tyler Eske 12-5

126—Howie Hare (EW) dec. Pedro Hernandez 6-0

132—Grayson LeCompte (EW) pinned Alex Williams :32

138—Ellis Carlson (EW) dec. Arlin Kitoy 19-4 (TF)

145—Salihou Fatty won by forfeit

152—Cole Hadaller (EW) dec. Connor Lefsky 21-6 (TF)

160—Simon Lee (EW) dec. Jordan Simms 11-5

170—Christian Simpson (EW) won by forfeit

182—Jaice Jones (MT) dec. Josh Brown 6-4

195—Reyne Mack (MT) pinned Robbie Simanton 3:04

220—Generous Yeh (EW) won by forfeit

285—Kemper Lee (EW) pinned Kaiden Hixon :53.