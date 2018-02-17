Prep boys wrestling: Five from Edmonds School District earn medals at Mat Classic

1 of 2

Five wrestlers from the Edmonds School District earned medals at Mat Classic XXX held at the Tacoma Dome Feb 16-17. Edmonds-Woodway High School had three place winners, led by junior Grayson LeCompte, who placed third at 126 lbs. Senior Salihou Fatty placed fifth at 132 and sophomore Howie Hare placed eighth at 120.

Senior Aria Zarei took fourth for Meadowdale at 132 and Renye Mack placed seventh for Mountlake Terrace.

At 126, LeCompte advanced to the semifinals before losing to Blake Haney from Mt. Spokane. LeCompte defeated Giovanni Penaloza from Southridge in the third-place medal match.

The 132 lb class was loaded with state placers and defending champions. The Mavs’ Zarei advanced to the semifinals before losing to Austin Almaguer from Kamiakin. Zarei and the Warriors’ Fatty came back through consolation to meet for a third time in as many tournament weekends. Prior to state they each had one win. The rubber match at Mat Classic went Zarei’s way. Zarei went on to be defeated by Ky Haney from Mt. Spokane. Fatty went on to defeat Zander Coakley from Lakes.

In addition to their success on the mat, the Warriors had two Academic State Champions. Simon Lee earned the title at 160 with a 4.0 GPA. and Robbie Simanton at 195 with a 3.5 GPA. Both are seniors.

— By Mike Cooper