Prep boys tennis: Terrace tops Meadowdale, 5-2

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned a victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks Monday to begin the final week of the 2017 boys tennis regular season.

The Hawks defeated the Mavs 5-2 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference match-up played at Meadowdale High School.

Both teams will close out their regular season of play on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 10; Terrace will face the Wesco League South Conference leader Shorecrest Scots in Shoreline while Meadowdale will take on rival Edmonds-Woodway at EWHS.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Oct. 9

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Meadowdale 2

Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-1; Vito Sparapano (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Vlad Hirohiv (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kyle Perez (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2; Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Andy Nelson (Meadowdale) 7-6, 6-2

Doubles: Ryan Johnson / Djelli Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Ben Fahey / Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) defeated Drew Daly / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1 6-1; Tanner Boe / Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Caden Chun / Antonio Yum (Meadowdale) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall; Meadowdale 2-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School in Shoreline