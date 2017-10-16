Prep boys tennis: Season comes to an end

1 of 2

The 2017 season is over for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys tennis team as all nine Hawks competing at the District 1/2 2A Boys Tennis Tournament fell in early round tourney action over the weekend in Mount Vernon.

Terrace singles competitors Jake Peters and Vito Sparapano both earned victories in their respective first round matches, but were eliminated from any further tourney play with second round losses.

The Hawk doubles teams of Marck Primavera and Alex Ung, Jack Ledford and Andrew Doty, and Drew Daly and Emmett Johnson went down to defeat in first round elimination matches of the tournament.

As a team the Hawks boys tennis squad finished the year with a 4-6 record in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference and 5-9 overall.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at District 1/2 2A Boys Tennis Tournament, Oct. 13-16

Mountlake Terrace singles:

Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Dylan Scheib (Sedro-Woolley) 6-0, 6-4

Eli Gripp (Lynden) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Vito Sparapano (Mountlake Terrace) defeated James Cox (Archbishop Murphy) 6-1, 6-1

Owen Morrison (Bellingham) defeated Vito Sparapano (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3

Matt Welter (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace doubles:

Humphreys / Seaholm (Sehome) defeated Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1

Grimstead / Zeng (Sammamish) defeated Jack Ledford / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace), no score reported

Rutz / Rubalcava (Anacortes) defeated Drew Daly / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski