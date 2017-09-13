Prep boys tennis: Hawks defeat Lynnwood in league opener

In the Wesco League boys tennis opener for both squads, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks slipped past the Lynnwood Royals 4-3 Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Each team picked up two wins in singles’ competition, but the Hawks captured two of the three doubles’ matches to claim the team victory.

Both squads are in action again on Thursday, Sept. 14: Terrace will travel to face the Shorewood Thunderbirds while the Royals will host the undefeated Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 13

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Lynnwood 3

Singles: Barnaby French (Lynnwood) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-3; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Matthew Mansfield (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0; Renzo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) defeated Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Minh Le (Lynnwood) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: Long Nguyen / Angelo Troy (Lynnwood) defeated Tanner Boe / Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-1; Jack Ledford / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Mark Guzman / Sam Ruiz (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Andy Shaw / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ian Bjorson / Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School

–By Doug Petrowski