Prep boys swimming: Local swimmers compete at state tournament

While no local swimmers achieved a podium finish at the WIAA Boys State Swimming & Diving Tournament Feb. 16-17, the Edmonds School District student athletes who did compete at the state championships in Federal Way earned notable placements.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors gathered enough points to finish 20th in the 3A team scoring; Meadowdale earned 26th place as a team.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks, off the 10th place finish of Alex Bogatyrev in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, brought home 29th in the 2A team scoring.

The Bainbridge Spartans and the Mercer Island Islanders dominated the 3A team race with Bainbridge grabbing the crown. The Anacortes Seahawks edged the Liberty Patriots to earn the 2A team title.

Prep Boys Swimming: WIAA Boys State Swimming & Diving Tournament, Feb. 16-17 (Edmonds School District results)

3A (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood):

Sean Nguyenle (Meadowdale), 100 Yard Butterfly, 10th place, :53.34

Sean Nguyenle (Meadowdale), 200 Yard Individual Medley, 13th place (tie), 2:00.58

Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Breaststroke, 16th place, 1:02.77

Max Khaperman (Meadowdale), 100 Yard Freestyle, 16th place, :50.31

Max Khaperman (Meadowdale), 50 Yard Freestyle, 18th place, :22.56

Zach Bevans (Lynnwood), 100 Yard Butterfly, 19th place, :55.26

Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway), 500 Yard Freestyle, 20th place, 5:06.13

Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Backstroke, 20th place, :56.39

Anthony Edwards (Edmonds-Woodway), 500 Yard Freestyle, 21st place, 5:11.03

Ethan Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Breaststroke, 21st place, 1:04.22

Anthony Edwards (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 Yard Freestyle, 24th place, 1:54.08

Edmonds-Woodway 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team (Anton Teplouhov, Benjamin Palmer, Niko Inadomi, Lukas Mraz), 12th place, 1:31.36

Edmonds-Woodway 200 Yard Medley Relay team (Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno, Ethan Wang,Benjamin Palmer), 14th place, 1:42.37

Edmonds-Woodway 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team (Ethan Wang, Daniel Eno, Niko Inadomi, Logan Schnitzius), 15th place, 3:24.51

2A (Mountlake Terrace):

Alex Bogatyrev (Mountlake Terrace), 100 Yard Breaststroke, 10th place, 1:02.93

Alex Bogatyrev (Mountlake Terrace), 50 Yard Freestyle, 17th place, :23.

Mountlake Terrace 200 Yard Medley Relay team (Nate Miller, Alexander Bogatyrev, Leo Diaz, Kai Hinch) 19th place, 1:54.35

3A Team scores:

20. Edmonds-Woodway 21

26. Meadowdale 11.5

2A Team scores:

29. Mountlake Terrace 7

–By Doug Petrowski