Prep boys swimming: Hawks compete in Edmonds District meet

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors swim team made the biggest splash at Saturday’s Edmonds School District Championship Meet, winning the team title in grand fashion.

The Meadowdale Mavericks finished in second place while the Mountlake Terrace Hawks edged out the Lynnwood Royals for third.

This is the fourth straight year that the Warriors have come out on top at the event.

Meadowdale’s Sean Nguyenle set a new meet record in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 54.30 seconds, bettering a four-year-old mark by more than a second.

All four teams will be competing next at the Last Chance Meet set for Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

Prep Boys Swimming: Edmonds School District Championship Meet, Jan. 27

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 562 Meadowdale 409 Mountlake Terrace 307 Lynnwood 295

Individual event winners:

50 freestyle — Max Khaperman (Meadowdale), 23.22

100 freestyle — Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), 51.66

100 butterfly — Sean Nguyenle (Meadowdale), 53.40

100 backstroke — Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), 58.58

100 breaststroke — Sasha Bogatyrev (Mountlake Terrace), 1:03.68

200 freestyle — Anthony Edwards (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:55.41

200 individual medley — Sean Nguyenle (Meadowdale), 2:03.42

500 freestyle — Anthony Edwards (Edmonds-Woodway), 5:07.62

200 freestyle relay — Ben Palmer, Chris hoang, Niko Inadomi, Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:36.47

200 medley relay — Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno, Yuteng Wang, Lukas Mraz (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:45.42

400 freestyle relay — Logan Schnitzius, Yuteng Wang, Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway), 3:30.14

Next meet: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood at the Last Chance Meet, Thursday, Feb. 1, 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center

–By Doug Petrowski