Prep boys swimming: District athletes headed for state swim tourney Friday, Saturday

The Edmonds School District will be well represented at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament as student athletes from all four high schools have qualified for the event.

Five swimmers from Edmonds-Woodway High School will be competing in individual races at the state meet with junior Anthony Edwards leading the way by qualifying for both the 3A 200 Yard Freestyle and the 500 Yard Freestyle.

Logan Schnitzius, Jeff Plum, Daniel Eno and Ethan Wang will also be part of the E-W contingent of swimmers at the state meet; the Warrior 200 Yard Medley Relay, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay teams have also qualified for the event.

The Meadowdale Mavericks have two swimmers going to the state meet, with each scheduled to compete in two individual events; Sean Nguyenle will swim in the 3A 100 Yard Butterfly and the 200 Yard Individual Medley races while Max Khaperman will be part of the 3A 50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle races.

Zach Bevans will be representing the Lynnwood Royals in the 3A 100 Yard Butterfly event.

Mountlake Terrace’s Alexander Bogatyrev has qualified for the 2A 50 Yard Freestyle race and will be part of the Hawks’ 200 Yard Medley team competing at the state meet.

The WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17, at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. The meet begins at 9:45 a.m. on Friday with 3A swim and dive preliminary races; the 2A swim and dive prelims are scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. Event finals will take place on Saturday.

For more information about the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament, click www.wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1659.

WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Tournament, Feb. 16-17

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood qualifiers (3A competition)

Anthony Edwards (Edmonds-Woodway) — 200 Yard Freestyle, 500 Yard Freestyle

Logan Schnitzius (Edmonds-Woodway) — 500 Yard Freestyle

Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway) — 100 Yard Backstroke

Daniel Eno (Edmonds-Woodway) — 100 Yard Breaststroke

Ethan Wang (Edmonds-Woodway) — 100 Yard Breaststroke

Sean Nguyenle (Meadowdale) — 100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Individual Medley,

Max Khaperman (Meadowdale) — 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle

Zach Bevans (Lynnwood) — 100 Yard Butterfly

Edmonds-Woodway 200 Yard Medley Relay team

Edmonds-Woodway 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team

Edmonds-Woodway 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team

Mountlake Terrace qualifiers (2A competition)

Alexander Bogatyrev (Mountlake Terrace) — 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Breaststroke

Mountlake Terrace 200 Yard Medley team

— Story and swim cap photos by Doug Petrowski