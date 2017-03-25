Prep sports: Terrace opens league play with a 4-0 victory; baseball and softball win

1 of 5

Updated at 1 p.m. Saturday with softball results

Known on his club team as the Bulgarian Bulldozer, Mountlake Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov will likely be making a name for himself with the Hawks’ boys soccer team this season also, especially if his play matches the effort he put out on Friday.

Stoyanov scored two goals and assisted on two others as Terrace bulldozed the Everett Seagulls 4-0 at Edmonds Stadium in the 2A/3A Wesco League opener for both squads.

The junior, who missed two of the Hawks’ five matches this so far this season due to other commitments, now leads the team in scoring with four goals.

Stoyanov recorded the first goal of Friday night’s matchup with the Seagulls in the eighth minute off an assist by Nate Cockbain, then capped off the scoring six minutes into the second half when he slipped a shot under the arms of Seagull goalkeeper Jose Neri-Guzman from a sharp angle.

Terrace’s other two goals came in the 12th minute off a header by Sam Polevoy and a right foot one-timer into the lower left corner by Ryan Coffman in the 38th minute.

After dropping their opening match of the year 1-0 to West Seattle on March 11, the Hawks have now won four-in-a-row – all by shutouts – and will try for number five when they face the Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Saturday, March 25. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, March 24

Everett 0 0 — 0

Terrace 3 1 — 4

Goal scorers: Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 8th minute

Sam Polevoy (Mountlake Terrace) in the 12th minute

Ryan Coffman (Mountlake Terrace) in the 38th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 56th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-1-0 overall; Everett 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Friday, the Hawk baseball team completed a two-game sweep of the Shorecrest Scots with a 7-5 triumph at Shorecrest High School. Terrace’s Max Coleman went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs while teammate Carson Dallas blasted a home run in the win.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, March 24

Terrace 2 0 3 2 0 0 0 — 7 8 0

Shorecrest 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 — 5 9 2

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher:

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall; Shorecrest 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, March 28, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

The Hawks softball team won a wild affair Friday 29-12 over the Shorecrest Scots at Shorecrest High School. Both teams scored during each of their at-bats in the five inning game, but Terrace’s 13 runs in the top of the fourth inning was too much for the Scots to overcome.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Mar. 24

Terrace 4 4 2 13 6 x x — 29 17 1

Shorecrest 1 3 5 2 1 x x — 12 15 9

Winning pitcher: Sarah Davis (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Allie Leicester (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall; Shorecrest 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Monday, Mar. 27, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski