Prep boys soccer: Hawks win after last-minute comeback against M-P

For 79 minutes, the wet weather conditions and a stubborn Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks’ defense was able to keep the high-scoring Mountlake Terrace Hawks off the scoreboard Monday night. But fortunately for the Hawks, the 80th minute – and following overtime period – was a different story.

Terrace scored twice in the game’s final five minutes of play to snatch a miraculous 2-1 win over the Tomahawks in a Wesco League matchup played at Edmonds Stadium.

Down 1-0 in the final minute of regulation time, Terrace’s Diego Anguiniga received a short pass from teammate Nate Cockbain inside the 18-yard box and slipped a 10-yard shot past a charging MP goalkeeper Eric Ibanez to tie the match at 1-1.

Then five minutes into the sudden death overtime period, the Hawk’s Gavin Scott acrobatically sent a pass down the pitch into open space to the left of the M-P goal; Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov outraced two Tomahawk defenders to the ball and from the corner of the six-yard box lobbed a shot over Ibanez and into the goal for the 2-1 Hawk victory.

The triumph was the first for Terrace this year in a match in which they had trailed. M-P had taken a short-lived 1-0 lead in the 76th minute when sophomore Randy Galvan scored directly off a corner kick over the outstretched arms of Hawk goalkeeper Genaro Ruiz.

During the first half it looked as though the Hawks would have a much easier time with a Marysville-Pilchuck squad that entered the match with only three wins so far this season. Terrace controlled much of the play, earned five first-half corner kicks and forced Ibanez into making four first-half saves.

And while the two teams were more evenly matched in the second half, Terrace still had more quality chances at goal – but each time came away disappointed.

“We just could not finish anything the entire game,” Terrace Coach George Dremousis said. “Those are games in the end that you just figure someone at some point is going to breakthrough and get one. And you just have to think that your quality is going to prevail.”

“We just came through in the end,” Dremousis continued. “Bobby and Diego picked us up.”

Although Terrace wasn’t able to capitalize on any of their scoring chances before the game’s final minute, Dremousis sensed that the team’s ability to hold onto the ball and control the pace of the game paid off in the end.

“Possession is sacred. It’s so much harder to play defense than offense,” Dremousis explained. “So if we possess it, it’s more than just us possessing it, we’re making them play defense 70 percent of the game. So it’s harder; it wears them down. I think that’s what happened tonight. Marysville was on their heels most of that game and ultimately we broke through.”

As pleased as he was with his team’s determination to fight until the end, Dremousis also felt some sympathy for the Tomahawks after the match.

“You’ve got to give Marysville credit,” he said. “They were scappy, they fought hard, they played aggressive. Those are the type of games where you just, at the end of the day, you’re glad to get it.”

With the victory, Terrace raised its overall season record to 10-3-0, a milestone that Dremousis gleefully noted.

“It’s our tenth win. We haven’t had a ten-win season in quite some time,” he stated. “That was one of the things we wanted to check off our goal sheet from the beginning of the season.”

The Hawks have plenty of time to savor their tenth win this year as the team now has more than a week off before their next match, an April 25 affair with rival Lynnwood.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Monday, the Hawks softball team blanked the Stanwood Spartans 10-0 at Stanwood High School. Terrace’s Kira Doan threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking just one – the only Spartan to reach base in the game.

The Terrace girls tennis team were shutout 7-0 by Edmonds-Woodway on Monday in a match that had been postponed from earlier this season due to rain.

Prep Boys Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, April 17

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 1 0 — 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 1 — 2

Goal scorers:

Randy Galvan (Marysville-Pilchuck) in the 76th minute unassisted off a corner kick

Diego Anguiniga (Mountlake Terrace) in the 80th minute, assisted by Nate Cockbain

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 85th minute, assisted by Gavin Scott

Saves: Genaro Ruiz (Mountlake Terrace) 3; Eric Ibanez (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6

Corner kicks: Mountlake Terrace 6; Marysville-Pilchuck 4

Yellow cards:

Gavin Scott (Mountlake Terrace) in the 57th minute

Leo Jaramillo (Marysville-Pilchuck) in the 80th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 2-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, April 17

Terrace 4 2 4 0 0 — 10 9 0

Stanwood 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Wednesday, April 19, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 17

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nicole Ung (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Olson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Leona Aklipi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Natalie Rajcich (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Christabel Jamison (Edmonds-Woodway) def. Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Hailey Rehnfeldt / Alexi Huffman (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Angelica Andrade / Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Mady Revnanen / Mari Cekrezi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Kim Nguyen / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-1; Jenny Chong / Allison Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Rosie Lee / Teresa Vu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 4-4 – match interrupted, ended by rain

–By Doug Petrowski