Prep boys soccer: Hawks win against Meadowdale, 4-1

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks moved into a second place tie in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a 4-1 triumph over the Meadowdale Mavericks Wednesday night at Edmonds Stadium.

The victory gave the Hawks a 5-1-0 record in Wesco League play, an identical league mark with the Lynnwood Royals. Meadowdale fell to 0-5-1 in Wesco League contests.

The Royals had been the league leaders before being upended at home on Wednesday to the visiting Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 3-0. With the win E-W takes over the league lead at 5-0-1.

All four Edmonds School District teams are off for the remainder of spring break and will resume play on Tuesday, April 11.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports, the Hawk baseball team had their clash with Edmonds-Woodway postponed due to weather conditions; the two rivals will face-off on Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, April 5

Terrace 4 – Meadowdale 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-2-0 overall; Meadowdale 0-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 5

(Postponed due to weather conditions to Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School)

–By Doug Petrowski