Prep boys soccer: Hawks top Sedro-Woolley in District 1/2 2A Tournament loser-out match

After yielding a goal in the first five minutes of their District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match on Thursday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks needed to show off that goal-scoring ability they’ve displayed throughout the season in order to extend play another day.

The Hawks did just that, flexing their offensive muscle and then some against tourney no. 11 seed Sedro-Woolley.

Terrace scored five unanswered goals – three by senior Bobby Stoyanov – and ran away from the Cubs 5-1 at Edmonds Stadium.

After Sedro-Woolley’s Cade Isakson put the Cubs up 1-0 in the fifth minute, Stoyanov responded with his first score late in the first half. The Hawks’ all-time leading goal-scorer in a season (now with 44 goals this year) added a penalty kick goal nine minutes into the second half and then found the back of the net off an assist from Christian Todorakev two minutes later.

Andy Lee scored in the 64th minute and Max Jackson got a goal in the 66th minute to round out the Hawks’ scoring.

Terrace, the no. 6 in the district tourney, now moves into the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will next face no. 3 seed Archbishop Murphy on Saturday, May 4, at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. First kick is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Wildcats have a record of 10-3-2 this year, were the 1A/2A Cascade Conference regular season champions and were the WIAA 2A state champions last year with a perfect 22-0 undefeated season.

The Hawks will enter Saturday’s match with some revenge on their mind – Archbishop Murphy defeated Terrace 2-1 in last year’s District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament championship match.

To view the entire 2018 District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2333&sport_id=9.

Prep Boys Soccer: Sedro-Woolley at Mountlake Terrace, May 3 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Sedro-Woolley 1 0 — 1

Mountlake Terrace 1 4 — 5

Goal scorers:

Cade Isakson (Sedro-Woolley)

Bobby Stoyanov, 3 (Mountlake Terrace)

Andy Lee (Mountlake Terrace)

Max Jackson (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-7-1 overall; Sedro-Woolley 7-8-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Saturday, May 4, at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer quarterfinal match)

–By Doug Petrowski