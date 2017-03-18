Prep boys soccer: Hawks shut out Granite Falls, 4-0

Rain washed away much of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks sports action on Friday, except for the Hawks’ boys soccer team, who found the weather no trouble at all.

The Hawks shut out the Granite Falls Tigers 4-0 in a non-league clash played at Granite Falls High School.

Terrace will play one more non-league match on Tuesday, March 21, against the Meadowdale Mavericks before jumping into 3A Wesco League competition later in the week.

The Hawks’ baseball, softball and girls tennis teams all had their Friday games postponed due to the inclement weather.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Granite Falls, March 17

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Granite Falls 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1-0 overall; Granite Falls 0-0-0 in 1A/2A Cascade Conference, 1-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, March 21, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Baseball: Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace, March 17

(Game postponed until Monday, March 20, due to unplayable weather conditions)

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe, Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, March 17

(Game postponed due to unplayable weather conditions, new date to-be-determined)

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak, Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, March 17

(Match postponed until Thursday, March 23, due to unplayable weather conditions)

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Granite Falls, Monday, March 20, 3:30 p.m. at Granite Falls High School

–By Doug Petrowski