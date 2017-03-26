Prep boys soccer: Hawks secure early 2-0 victory against Marysville Getchell

1 of 7

Less than 24 hours after defeating Everett 4-0 on Friday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were back on the pitch Saturday – and showed no sign of burning out from their hot early-season start.

The Hawks scored twice in the first two minutes Saturday then settled for a comfortable 2-0 win over the Marysville Getchell Chargers in a 2A/3A Wesco League battle at Marysville Getchell High School.

With the victory, Terrace has now won five in a row – all by shutouts – and have outscored their opponents by a total of 12-1 in six matches this season.

The Hawks got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the match against the Chargers when junior Diego Anguiniga slipped a pass to teammate Nate Cockbain inside the 18-yard box; Cockbain, despite being brought down to the turf with a hard challenge, was still able to direct the ball into the left corner of the goal for the score.

“I was just trying to get any touch to the far corner to see what happens,” Cockbain explained, “because the keeper could tip it into the oncoming players – anything could happen. It ended up working good though.”

Getting the goal early on in the match was a big advantage for the Hawks, Cockbain said.

“Scoring, especially that early, maybe a minute or two into the game, set the tone… getting them on their back,” Cockbain elaborated. “It was really good.”

Terrace put even more pressure on Marysville Getchell with a second goal at the 12 minute mark of the match when junior Bobby Stoyanov blasted a shot from 25 yards out that hit off the right upright and caromed into the goal.

The Hawks had numerous other opportunities to score throughout the match. A goal by Anguiniga in the 52nd minute was waived off by the referee because of a controversial offsides’ call; later, a penalty shot by Stoyanov was turned away with a diving save by Chargers’ goalkeeper Erik James.

As it turned out the two early Hawk goals were more than enough to secure a victory as the Terrace defense stood tall. Goalkeeper Genaro Ruiz wasn’t pressed much in the match but did make one key save in the 57th minute when he smothered a low skipping shot by Marysville-Getchell’s Ethan Fuerte.

Terrace Coach George Dremousis likes what he is seeing out of his squad early in the season. “I want them to be confident this year,” he stated. “They’re a good team and I want them to play knowing that. I want them to go into every game with that mentality.”

Even though the Hawks still have two more matches in the month of March and a whole slate of action in April, the team already has big ambitions for the month of May and the post season.

“We set our goals at the beginning of the season to potentially go out there and win three championships: Wesco (League), District and State,” Dremousis said. “We set the bar high. I’m not going to say we’re going to win out or anything, but right now it’s going good. It’s five clean sheets-in-a-row and we’re playing as good as anyone out there. So I like that positive energy, I like the mentality. They want to go out there and they want to be champions.”

Terrace will try to keep their early success rolling along on Tuesday, March 28, when they host a Stanwood Spartans team that has struggled to a 0-4-1 start this season. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, March 25

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 — 2

Marysville-Getchell 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers: Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 1st minute;

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 12th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-1-0 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League; 1-2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski