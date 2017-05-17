Prep boys soccer: Hawks move on to state quarterfinals with 7-1 win over Tyee

1 of 5

Venturing into the unfamiliar territory of state boys soccer tournament play, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks struck gold early and often against an ill-prepared Tyee Totems squad Tuesday night.

The Hawks buried the Totems 7-1 in a WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament first-round match played at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

With the win, the Hawks will move on to a quarterfinal match-up in the 2A state tourney against the Highline Pirates. The match will be played either Thursday or Friday, May 18 or 19, back at Highline Memorial Stadium.

While a brilliant rainbow made an appearance beyond the east end of Highline Stadium on Tuesday, it was Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov who shone the brightest on the field. The junior scored four goals and assisted on two others in the Hawk victory.

Stoyanov took advantage of a Totem defense that played a three-man back line with a single centerback, Tyee’s Austin Wiebe, given the assignment of covering the elusive Terrace striker.

“They played an interesting formation with three defenders, so it left me with a lot of space,” Stoyanov said after the match. “So throughout the whole game I was just kind of constantly wide open. They really made it easier for me.”

Stoyanov scored three times in the first half, with his best effort in the 20th minute when, draped by Wiebe and with Totems’ goalkeeper Ezekiel Paz charging into him, Stoyanov was able to put his left boot into the ball while falling over from 18 yards out, sending it into the vacated Tyee goal.

Stoyanov got his fourth goal of the match nine minutes into the second half when he dribbled past Wiebe and sent a low shot past Paz into the lower right corner of the goal.

Nate Cockbain scored for the Hawks in the 55th minute while teammate Max Jackson scored twice in the first half, in the 3rd and 26th minutes of the match. Stoyanov believed that Jackson’s first score was the nugget that started the Terrace goal rush.

“When you start scoring early in games, it really gives a good mentality for the rest of the guys,” Stoyanov said. “And luckily, Max scored really early on and then the floodgates opened.”

Terrace’s fortune on Tuesday was even more notable considering the team was playing without four key starters that will not return to action this year. Diego Aguiniga had already been loss for the season after suffering a knee injury on April 25; then it was announced this week that Genaro Ruiz, Gavin Scott and Malek Qibba have been released from the team for “disciplinary reasons.”

Stoyanov explained that even with the loss of so many key players, the rest of the team recognized the need to come together and play at their best.

“The attitude has been ‘next man up’; that’s been our mentality,” Stoyanov said. “Guys go down, (but) we don’t hang our heads. We still have games to play. This is still the state tournament. You get here all the time. We still have a lot of good guys on this team and we didn’t let (the injuries and suspensions) hold us back. We came with the mentality tonight that everyone gives it one hundred and ten percent and see where it takes us. Luckily it brought a ‘W’.”

With Ruiz starting nearly every game in goal for the Hawks this season, Hawks Coach George Dremousis called the keeper’s loss from the squad the most significant.

“You lose your goalkeeper, the one guy who’s played there, it’s a big, big loss,” he said. “But what a remarkable story it could be if you overcame that. And that’s what they did tonight. I’m so proud of them; I’ve never been more proud of a team. It’s just awesome.”

Defenseman Cody Nickell played the goalkeeper position for Terrace on Tuesday, giving up just one goal on a 30-yard blast by Tyee’s Samuel Tessema in the 64th minute.

Tuesday’s match was just the second in a state boys soccer tournament for Mountlake Terrace since 1994 (the Hawks lost a first-round match in last year’s 3A state tourney). Tuesday’s victory was the first win in a state tournament for Terrace since 1992.

To view the entire 2017 WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2302&sport=9.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Tyee, May 16 (WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament first round match)

Terrace 5 2 — 7

Tyee 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

Max Jackson (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Bobby Stoyanov, in the 3rd minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Milkias Yonatan, in the 15th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 20th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 26th minute

Max Jackson (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Nate Cockbain, in the 26th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Milkias Yonatan, in the 49th minute

Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Bobby Stoyanov, in the 55th minute

Samuel Tessema (Tyee) in the 64th minute

Yellow cards:

Joseph Baquedano (Tyee) in the 47th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 74th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-6-0 overall; Tyee 14-4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Highline, Thursday or Friday, May 18 or 19, at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski