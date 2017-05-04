Prep boys soccer: Hawks look to postseason play after successful season

After their most successful regular season in years, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys soccer team is preparing for what they hope will be a long run in the postseason. But there will be plenty of obstacles in the Hawks’ way to what they hope will be a berth in the WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament later this month.

Terrace will kickoff their postseason by hosting the Cedarcrest Red Wolves in a quarterfinal match of the double-elimination District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday, May 6; first kick is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Cedarcrest, the no. 6 district tourney seed, earned their spot in the round of eight with a 3-0 shutout of the Blaine Borderites on Wednesday.

Terrace finished the 2017 regular season with a mark of 11-5-0 overall and 8-4-0 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, good enough for a tie for second in the 13-team standings. The year included nine matches where the Hawks held their opposition scoreless; Terrace’s offense averaged more than two goals per game during the regular season.

While the regular season was filled with positives for Terrace, the postseason will start with a challenge. The Hawks will have to compete without one of their biggest offensive weapons as forward Diego Aguiniga is out for the rest of the year after sustaining an injury to his right knee back on April 25.

The Hawks are also coming off their most disappointing loss of the season, a 3-2 defeat to Oak Harbor on Monday. After leading at halftime 2-0, Terrace gave up two second half scores and an overtime goal to the Wildcats to lose in their regular season finale.

The Hawks are looking to rebound in the district tourney, where the top three teams will qualify for the state tournament. And while the Hawks are the no.3-seed at districts, they shouldn’t consider a ticket to state a given as the district tournament is packed with powerhouse teams.

Archbishop Murphy earned the district tourney’s no. 1 seed by going undefeated in 15 matches this year and outscoring their opponents 74-3. The Wildcats are the two-time defending 2A state champions and are the favorites to take the state title again this year.

The Bellingham Red Raiders, the district tourney no. 2 seed, went 13-2-1 this year; the Red Raiders only losses were to the Northwest Conference regular season champions and 3A state tournament contender Squalicum. Bellingham has given up just one goal in their last six matches.

Other strong clubs in the District 1/2 tournament include no. 4-seeded Lynden with their mark of 12-3-1 this year; no. 5-seeded Sehome, a 2016 2A state semi-finalist; and Cedarcrest, with their 15-2-1 record this year.

To view the entire 2017 District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1963&sport_id=9.

–By Doug Petrowski