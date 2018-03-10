Prep boys soccer: Hawks kick off season with a win against West Seattle

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer team kicked off their 2018 season on the right foot, earning a 3-2 victory over the West Seattle Wildcats Saturday at the Southwest Athletic Complex in Seattle.

Saturday’s win for Terrace avenges a 1-0 loss to the Wildcats one year ago in the 2017 season opener for both squads.

With Saturday’s road win now behind them, the Hawks have three straight home matches ahead beginning with a Tuesday, March 13 date with the Cascade Bruins; the non-league game will kickoff at Lynnwood High School at 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at West Seattle, March 10

Mountlake Terrace 3 – West Seattle 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; West Seattle 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cascade, Tuesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski