Prep boys soccer: Hawks’ Gavin Scott returns from injury to score winning goal

After missing some playing time due to injury, Mountlake Terrace’s Gavin Scott not only felt ready to get back out onto the pitch for the Hawks on Monday, but wanted to make a big impact with the team.

The senior did so by scoring the lone goal in the Hawks’ 1-0 victory over the visiting Shorecrest Scots in a Wesco League contest played at Lynnwood High School.

Off a pass from teammate Max Jackson in the 33rd minute, Scott was able to beat Shorecrest goalkeeper Ben Evans from six yards out for what turned out to be the game-winner.

It was not only the goal but its timing that pleased Scott. “This is my first game back on and it feels good,” he said.

Scott suffered an ankle injury in a preseason jamboree game in early March, but tried to play through the pain during the first few matches of the Hawk season.

“I played a couple minutes and realized that it was a lot worse than what I thought it was,” Scott explained. “I came off and sat for another four games.”

Scott’s goal came after the midfielder had tipped an earlier pass from Jackson into the Shorecrest net in the 11th minute, but the score was disallowed as the play was called offside.

The Hawks had a number of other opportunities to score, especially in the second half. A shot from six-yards out by Bobby Stoyanov was saved off the goal line by Shorecrest’s Alaiyi Lawson in the 54th minute; seven minutes later Diego Anguiniga found himself alone in the 18-yard box, but the junior shot directly at Evans and the Scots’ goalkeeper made the easy save.

On the defensive end, Terrace goalkeeper Genaro Ruiz was forced into making seven saves in the match to preserve the shutout. Ruiz’s best save was when the senior dove to his right to stop a long-range shot by the Scot’s Noah Trostle in the 58th minute. The rebound did get away from Ruiz, but a putback attempt by Shorecrest’s Elliot Misic slid wide right.

The Hawks return to action on Wednesday, April 5, when they face the Meadowdale Mavericks at Edmonds Stadium; first kick is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, April 3

Shorecrest 0 0 — 0

Terrace 1 0 — 1

Goal scorer: Gavin Scott (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Max Jackson, in the 33rd minute

Saves: Genaro Ruiz (Mountlake Terrace) 7, Ben Evans (Shorecrest) 5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-2-0 overall; Shorecrest 1-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski