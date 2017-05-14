Prep boys soccer: Hawks fight hard, lose to Archbishop Murphy, 2-1

1 of 7

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks accomplished something only three other teams have been able to do this season: score against the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats defense. But while Terrace won a battle, it could not win the war.

The Hawks were defeated 2-1 by the Wildcats in the District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament championship match played Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.

Archbishop Murphy, the two-time defending 2A state champion and current no. 1-ranked 2A team in the state, had only given up single goals to Kennedy Catholic, Sultan and Granite Falls this season before Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov scored a first half goal against the Wildcats on Saturday.

Stoyanov tally, his 23rd of the year, gave the Hawks an early 1-0 lead, but it wouldn’t stand up. ABM scored twice before halftime, off efforts by Matt Williams and Diego Rios, then held on to capture the District 1/2 title.

Despite the loss, Terrace qualified for the 2017 WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament that kicks off this week. The Hawks will face the Tyee Totems on May 15, 16 or 17 at a time and site to-be-determined.

To view the entire 2017 District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.spslathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=18&page=1&school=150&sport=9&tournament_id=1963.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy, May 12 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament championship match)

Mountlake Terrace 1 0 — 1

Archbishop Murphy 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace)

Matt Williams (Archbishop Murphy)

Diego Rios (Archbishop Murphy)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-6-0; Archbishop Murphy 18-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Tyee; May 15, 16 or 17; time and place to-be-determined in WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament first round match

–By Doug Petrowski