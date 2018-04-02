Prep boys soccer: Hawks fall to Shorecrest, 4-1

1 of 9

Like some of the city on Monday night, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered a power outage in their match against the Shorecrest Scots, showing little spark and few opportunities to light up the scoreboard.

The Hawks were left in the dark 4-1 in a Wesco League contest played at Shoreline Stadium.

Most of the first half was played in the Scots attacking end of the field as Terrace had trouble gaining possession of the ball. Terrace goalkeeper Jeremy Reitz was forced into making seven first half saves as Shorecrest controlled almost all of the action in the first 40 minutes.

All of Reitz’s seven first half saves came after the Scots first shot of the match when when Adam Natherson scored from inside the six-yard box off a pass from teammate Elliot Misic. The opening Scots’ goal came less than a minute after the opening kickoff.

Shorecrest added a second goal very early in the second half when Misic fired a low shot beneath the outstretched arms of Reitz to push the lead to 2-0.

The Hawks generated some electricity in the second half as play was more evenly divided on the two halves of the pitch in Shoreline. Terrace put three shots on goal after halftime, but Scots’ goalkeeper Ben Evans was up to the task of stopping each one.

The one Terrace goal in the match came off a Bobby Stoyanov penalty kick after the senior was fouled in the 18-yards box by Brian Halvorson. Stoyanov calmly slid the ball into the goal as Evans guessed wrong and dived the wrong way in an attempted save.

After the score tightened to 2-1, the Scots pulled away on a 20-yard blast into the upper right corner by Alex Zahajko in the 65th minute and a controversial goal seven minutes later by Noah Trostle, who put in a 24-yard free kick before any of the Terrace players were ready to defend.

Hawk Coach George Dremousis argued from the sideline that the head referee was talking to the Terrace defenders as Trostle quickly took the free kick. Dremousis spent another two minutes pleading his case with the game officials after the match, then, after addressing his team, quickly left the stadium without further comment .

The frustrated Hawks will try to get recharged on Wednesday, April 4, when they host the Meadowdale Mavericks at Lynnwood High School. First kick is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Monday, April 2

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Shorecrest 1 3 — 4

Goal scorers:

1st minute — Adam Nathenson (Shorecrest), assisted by Elliot Misic

42nd minute — Elliot Misic (Shorecrest), assisted by Ricardo Ruiz

60th minute — Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), penalty kick

65th minute — Alex Zahajko (Shorecrest)

72nd minute — Noah Trostle (Shorecrest), free kick

Yellow cards:

67th minute — Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace)

74th minute — Batthew Farnham (Shorecrest)

Corner kicks:

Mountlake Terrace – 4

Shorecrest 4

Saves:

Jeremy Reitz (Mountlake Terrace) – 9

Ben Evans (Shorecrest) – 4

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4-1 overall; Shorecrest 2-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School



–By Doug Petrowski