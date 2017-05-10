Prep boys soccer: Hawks defeat Liberty, 6-5

1 of 5

In a match worthy of the full moon is was played under, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Liberty Patriots 6-5 in a District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament semi-final match Tuesday at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace junior Bobby Stoyanov was responsible for all six Hawk goals in the match.

With the win, Terrace moves on to the district tournament’s championship match to be played Saturday, May 13, at Edmonds Stadium. The Hawks will face the tourney’s no. 1 seed and the state’s 2A no. 1-ranked Archbishop Murphy Wildcats; first kick is slated for 2 p.m.

The Wildcats are the two-time defending 2A state boys soccer champion.

Win or lose on Saturday, Terrace will qualify for the 2017 WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament that begins play May 15-17 at sites around the state.

In the Hawks’ win over Liberty, Stoyanov scored goals on great individual efforts (in the 14th minute, the 40th minute and the 45th minute), off a rebound of a Gavin Scott shot (in the 2nd minute), off a penalty kick (in the 30th minute) and off a corner kick that glanced off a Liberty defender’s head and into the Liberty goal (in the 50th minute).

Stoyanov’s final goal put the Hawks ahead 6-3 at the time, yet no lead would be totally safe in this crazy game. Liberty scored two quick goals by Kieran Selby in the 60th minute and by Davis Noblat in the 64th minute, but the Terrace defense stiffened in the end, held off the Patriots’ final surges and secured the win.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1963&sport_id=9.

Prep Boys Soccer: Liberty vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 9

Liberty 2 3 — 5

Terrace 3 3 — 6

Goal scorers :

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Gavin Scott, in the 2nd minute

Seth Kobata (Liberty), assisted by Dillon Sturm, in the 10th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 14th minute

Davis Noblat (Liberty), assisted by Ethan Diaz, in the 18th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) with a penalty kick in the 30th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 40th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 45th minute

Cody Hughes (Liberty) in the 49th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) off a corner kick in the 50th minute

Kieran Selby (Liberty), assisted by Ethan Diaz, in the 60th minute

Davis Noblat (Liberty), assisted by Ethan Diaz, in the 64th minute

Yellow cards :

Cody Hughes (Liberty) in the 79th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 80th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-5-0 overall; Liberty 8-7-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament championship match)

–By Doug Petrowski