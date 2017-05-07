Prep boys soccer: Hawks defeat Cedarcrest in penalty kicks

1 of 4

After playing a full match plus a couple extra overtime periods with no goals from either side, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Cedarcrest Red Wolves had to settle their second round District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament match on penalty kicks.

It was Terrace’s senior goalkeeper Genaro Ruiz that emerged from the battle standing the tallest on Saturday.

Ruiz scored on his attempt in the sixth round of penalty kicks, then saved the effort of Cedarcrest’s Bailey White to give the Hawks’ a final 6-5 advantage in PK’s and the soccer match victory 1-0.

With the victory, Terrace will next play in a tournament semi-final match on Tuesday, May 9, against the Liberty Patriots. First kick at Edmonds Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If the Hawks are victorious on Tuesday, they automatically qualify for the 2A state tournament and will play in the district tourney’s championship on Saturday, May 13.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1963&sport=9.

Prep Boys Soccer: Cedarcrest vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 6

Cedarcrest 0 0 0 — 0

Terrace 0 0 0 — 0

(Mountlake Terrace wins on penalty kicks 6-5)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-5-0 overall; Cedarcrest 14-3-1 overall)

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Liberty, Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament semi-final)

–By Doug Petrowski