The Hawks’ boys soccer team had their six-game undefeated streak snapped as the Shorewood Thunderbirds scored late in the second overtime to defeat Terrace 1-0 at Shoreline Stadium. The T-Birds goal was only the second scored against the Hawks in eight games this season.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, March 31

Terrace 0 0 0 — 0

Shorewood 0 0 1 — 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-2-0 overall; Shorewood 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4-1 overall