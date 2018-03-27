Prep boys basketball: Weary, Armstead receive Associated Press honors

1 of 2

Two local high school seniors have capped off their prep basketball careers with honors from the Associated Press.

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lion senior Erwin Weary was voted the 1B boys basketball state Player of the Year while Mountlake Terrace Hawk Khyree Armstead received a 2A Honorable Mention nod.

Weary averaged 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for CPC-MLT this past season and helped the team to a 27-4 record and their second straight trip to the 1B Hardwood Classic in Spokane.

In addition to his AP recognition, Weary had received a similar honor last month when he was named the 1B state Player of the Year by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.

Armstead averaged 16.8 points per game for Mountlake Terrace this year and helped lead the squad to a 22-4 mark and their second straight trip to the 2A Hardwood Classic in Yakima.

The Associated Press state basketball honors were determined by the votes of high school sports writers and editors from around Washington state.

— By Doug Petrowski