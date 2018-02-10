Prep boys basketball: Top-seeded Hawks fall to Sedro-Woolley

1 of 6

While their hopeful destination is still reachable, the often-expressed goal of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks – playing on the final day of the 2A state tournament on March 3 – is now at the end of a much more difficult road to travel.

The Hawks were stunned on Saturday as a desperation 3-point shot by Sedro-Woolley’s Keegan Hofstad at the final buzzer found its way into the basket and the Cubs upset Terrace 53-51 in a District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Hofstad launched the long 3-pointer as time expired to complete an improbable Sedro-Woolley second-half comeback as the Cubs outscored Terrace 25-10 in the game’s final nine and a half minutes to steal the victory.

The surprising loss drops the Hawks into the consolation bracket of the district tourney where they will have to win straight two games this week – the first against no. 4 seed Lakewood on Tuesday, Feb. 13 – just to get into the state tournament that starts on Feb. 23.

Terrace, the no. 1 seed in the District 1/2 2A district tournament, was defeated Saturday for just the second time in 21 games this season and had been riding a 14-game winning streak before the no. 9-seeded Cubs shocked them.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2329&sport_id=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Sedro-Woolley at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 10 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Sedro-Woolley 10 10 10 23 — 53

Mountlake Terrace 5 18 20 8 — 51

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer: Brendan Hayes 20

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-2 overall; Sedro-Woolley 14-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lakewood, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Skagit Valley College in Mt. Vernon (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski