Prep boys basketball: Tight first half turns to strong victory for Hawks

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks broke open a tight game by outscoring the Bellingham Red Raiders 18-5 in the third quarter and went on to a 62-43 victory Tuesday in a District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal game played at Mount Vernon High School.

Bellingham looked to start a late comeback against the Hawks, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter, but Terrace’s Khyree Armstead ended the run with a score and the Red Raiders never threatened again.

Armstead led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points; Sean Kirk added 13 points and Mason Petersen scored 11 points off the bench.

The Red Raiders were led by the 13 points of Jonny Larson; Caden Mee chipped in 11 points.

With the win, the Hawks have qualified for the regional round of the WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament later this month, but will first play in the District 1/2 2A tourney title game on Saturday, Feb. 18. Terrace, the tournament’s no. 3 seed, will clash with the no. 1 seed Anacortes Seahawks at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1959&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Bellingham vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 14 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal)

Bellingham 10 12 5 16 — 43

Terrace 11 14 18 19 — 62

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Khyree Armstead 18, Sean Kirk 13, Mason Petersen 11, Keegan Grayson 8, Brock Davis 7, Zeke Tomas 2, Joey Gardner, Max Hill, Connor Williams, Chasen Davis, Mason Christianson

Bellingham individual scoring:Jonny Larson 13, Caden Mee 11, Kobey Georgen 7, Drew McFall 5, Rits Voeut 4, Spencer Lee 3, Trevor Jones, Iyan Manju

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-9 overall; Bellingham 14-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Anacortes, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament championship game)

–By Doug Petrowski