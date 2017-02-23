Prep boys basketball: Three Hawks receive All-Wesco League honors

72
0
1 of 3
Brock Davis
Khyree Armstead
Sean Kirk

As the team prepares for their WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament regional game on Saturday, Feb. 25, three Mountlake Terrace Hawks have been singled out for All-Wesco League honors.

Senior Sean Kirk and junior Khyree Armstead have been given All-Wesco League second team honors for their play during the 2016-2017 season. Senior Brock Davis received an All-Wesco League honorable mention.

The All-Wesco League awards for basketball are voted on by the league coaches.

The Hawks, the no. 14-seed in the 2A state tourney, are getting ready this week for a showdown with no. 11-seed Clover Park in a loser-out regional game set for Saturday, 2 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Since All-Wesco League honors in wrestling are determined by the results of the 4A Divisional Tournament and the 3A Sub-Regional Tournament, none of the wrestlers from 2A Mountlake Terrace were eligible for the awards this year.

Boys Basketball

All-Wesco 2A/3A 2nd Team
Sean Kirk
Khyree Armstead

All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention
Brock Davis

–By Doug Petrowski

Leave a Reply