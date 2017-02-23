Prep boys basketball: Three Hawks receive All-Wesco League honors

1 of 3

As the team prepares for their WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament regional game on Saturday, Feb. 25, three Mountlake Terrace Hawks have been singled out for All-Wesco League honors.

Senior Sean Kirk and junior Khyree Armstead have been given All-Wesco League second team honors for their play during the 2016-2017 season. Senior Brock Davis received an All-Wesco League honorable mention.

The All-Wesco League awards for basketball are voted on by the league coaches.

The Hawks, the no. 14-seed in the 2A state tourney, are getting ready this week for a showdown with no. 11-seed Clover Park in a loser-out regional game set for Saturday, 2 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Since All-Wesco League honors in wrestling are determined by the results of the 4A Divisional Tournament and the 3A Sub-Regional Tournament, none of the wrestlers from 2A Mountlake Terrace were eligible for the awards this year.

Boys Basketball

All-Wesco 2A/3A 2nd Team

Sean Kirk

Khyree Armstead

All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention

Brock Davis

–By Doug Petrowski