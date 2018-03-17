Prep boys basketball: Terrace athletes compete in WIBCA All-State games

1 of 3

Mountlake Terrace Hawk Khyree Armstead and Cedar Park Christian – MLT Lion Erwin Weary were among the top high school seniors gathered at Curtis High School in University Place Saturday for the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) 2018 All-State Basketball Games.

Armstead scored 16 points and helped lead the 2A All-State stars to a 99-86 victory over the 1A All-State stars.

Weary scored 12 points for the 1B All-State stars in the first game of the day; the 2A stars defeated the 1B stars 89-66. Following the contest, Weary accepted the WIBCA 1B Player of the Year award for his play during the recently-completed 2017-2018 high school basketball season.

