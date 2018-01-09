Prep boys basketball: Strong defense results in Hawks victory over Oak Harbor

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks put together their best defensive effort of the season Tuesday, holding Oak Harbor to single digit scoring in each quarter and defeating the Wildcats 67-29 at Oak Harbor High School.

The 29 points scored by the Wildcats was the lowest output for a Terrace opponent this season.

On the offensive end of the court, the Hawks were led by seniors Khyree Armstead and Connor Williams, each scoring 15 points in the victory.

With the win Terrace lifted their 2A/3A Wesco League record to 4-1 and their overall mark to 11-1. Oak Harbor dropped to 1-4 in league play, 3-10 overall.

The Hawks’ next action will mark a milestone for the school’s boys basketball program: the 100th game against school district rival Meadowdale. The landmark contest will be highlighted as a “Coaches versus Cancer” night with funds being raised for a local cancer charity. The Terrace/Meadowdale clash will tip-off at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Jan. 9

Mountlake Terrace 15 25 16 11 — 67

Oak Harbor 8 9 4 8 — 29

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 15, Connor Williams 15, Max Hull 8, Mason Christianson 7, Brendan Hayes 7, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 5, Mason Petersen 5, Akol Yel 2, Jesse James Martineau 2, Jace Breakfield 1, Bradley Blackmer

Oak Harbor scoring: Kevin Schuldt 8, Dorian Hardin 7, Gavin Allen 6, Weston Whitefoot 3, Gabe Salinger 2, Andrew Baloy 2, Austin Boesch 1, Haven Brown, Terrell Crumpton, Malcolm Jackson, Brennon Ney

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-1 overall; Oak Harbor 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski