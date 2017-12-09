Prep boys basketball: Strong defense leads to Hawks victory over Tahoma

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their fifth straight game to tip-off the 2017-2018 season on Saturday with a 64-37 victory over the Tahoma Bears during the Alliance Flooring Showdown at Highline Community College.

Terrace’s Khyree Armstead led all scorers in the game with 15 points; teammate Connor Williams added 11 points in the victory.

Tahoma, who had averaged more than 50 points per game going into Saturday’s match-up, were kept pinned in by a ferocious Hawk defense. No Bear players reached double figures in scoring and the team was held to their lowest point total of the season.

The Hawks (1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall) get back into league play on Tuesday, Dec. 12, when they host the Shorecrest Scots; tip-off at Mountlake Terrace High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Tahoma, Dec. 9

Terrace 21 17 19 7 — 64

Tahoma 12 11 10 4 — 37

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 15, Connor Williams 11, Brendan Hayes 8, Max Hull 8, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 6, Mason Petersen 6, Mason Christianson 5, Bradey Blackmer 5, Jesse Martineau

Tahoma scoring: Aaron Blonquist 9, Tagen Whitaker 7, Cameron Green 6, Darius Espinosa 5, Colton Dean 4, Parker Hankins 3, Justin Thelen 3, Max Arend, Elliot Connor, Quinn Faulk

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall; Tahoma 0-2 in 4A North Puget Sound League, 2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski