Prep boys basketball: Runaway victory for Hawks against E-W

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors set a frantic pace early on — even grabbing a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter in their Wesco League match-up with the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday. But the Hawks broke the Warriors’ frenzied pressure — and their will — with a big second quarter and then ran away with a 64-43 victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Warriors led 13-11 after the first eight minutes thanks to scoring from five different players, including five points from sophomore Mutdung Bol. But the sparkling play of E-W in the first quarter lost its luster in the second as the Hawks went on a 17-2 run, leading to a 33-19 advantage at halftime.

E-W trailed by as much as 24 points in the second half, never getting back to the golden status they played at in the first quarter.

“I think it was a little bit of fools’ gold in the first (quarter),” Brown admitted about his squad’s early performance. “We weren’t physical and we were throwing up some shots and they happened to go in. That caught up with us in the last three quarters.”

The Warriors could only must six points in the second quarter, then just 24 points in the second half — 14 of which were scored by Noah Becker. The senior led E-W with 16 points in the game, but he was the only Warrior to reach double figures in scoring.

Staying focused turned the tide for Terrace.

“That was probably one of the most intense defenses we’ve had to face this year,’ said Terrace guard Mason Christianson. “But all you have to do is slow it down and try to play at your own pace. That’s the key.”

The Hawks were able to break the E-W pressure by spreading the floor, connecting on long passes, and discovering easy layins or open shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Terrace’s Brendan Hayes made five 3-pointers in the contest on his way to a dazzling performance of 25 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Khyree Armstead scored 17 points while Christianson added 13 points in the Hawks’ win.

For Edmonds-Woodway, the loss was the second in a row to a top team in the 2A/3A Wesco League (the Warriors fell to first-place Shorecrest 61-60 on Jan. 19). The schedule doesn’t ease up much for E-W as the team must travel to Meadowdale on Friday, Jan. 26.

Brown hopes all the work put in by his squad during the season will have some payoff. “The effort is to get the guys to play in these big games — win or lose; district games are big games, rivalries games are big games,” he said.

Terrace will have a week off before its next action on Jan. 30 when the Hawks host Stanwood; the Hawks will be digging for their 12th win-in-a-row, something Christianson is craving.

“Winning never gets old,” the sophomore said.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 23

Edmonds-Woodway 13 6 12 12 — 43

Mountlake Terrace 11 22 14 17 — 64

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Noah Becker 16, Uchenna Acholonu 6, Mutdung Bol 5, Chinedu Acholonu 5, Elijah Thomas 5, Michael Epoch 2, Kameron Eck 2, Erroll Richards 2

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Brendan Hayes 25, Khyree Armstead 17, Mason Christianson 13, Mason Petersen 7, Connor WIlliams 2, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung, Akol Yel

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall; Mountlake Terrace 8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 16-1 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 26, 5:40 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski