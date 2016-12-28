Prep boys basketball: Near comeback for the Hawks against Sehome

1 of 5

After shaking off the dust from an eleven-day break in competition, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks finally came to life late in the third quarter against the Sehome Mariners Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was Sehome that would ultimately prevail in a nail-biter to close out the first day of the Mountlake Terrace Basketball Tournament.

The Mariners edged out Terrace 56-55 Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks fell behind 41-27 with 1:46 to go in the third quarter, but fought their way back into the game with a 19-7 run over the next 5:44 to trail by only two points at 48-46 near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Then with less than a minute to go in the game, the Hawks tied the score 52-52 on a Sean Kirk putback on the offensive boards.

Terrace took their only lead in the game, 55-52, when senior Brock Davis made a three-point jumper with 32 seconds to go. But the advantage wouldn’t hold as Sehome’s Marcus Montag converted on two free throw attempts with 23.2 seconds to go, then Austin Roberts found space in the lane and dropped a short jumper with 1.2 seconds to go, giving the Mariners the 56-55 victory.

Davis led all scorers in the contest with 23 points; Kirk added 19 points for the Hawks. Sehome was led by the 17 points of Logan Deboo and the 13 points of Josh Dentel.

Terrace will jump back into action on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when they face the Union Titans at 4:30 p.m. on Day 2 of the Mountlake Terrace Basketball Tournament.

In other tournament action on Tuesday, the North Kitsap Vikings defeated the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 68-62, The Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks slipped past the Ferndale Golden Eagles 64-63, and the West Seattle Wildcats topped Union 65-61 in overtime

Prep Boys Basketball: Sehome vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 27

Terrace 7 12 13 23 — 55

Sehome 13 15 13 15 — 56

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brock Davis 23, Sean Kirk 19, Khryee Armstead 8, Brendan Hayes 4, Joey Gardner 1, Mason Petersen, Zeke Tomas

Sehome individual scoring: Logan Deboo 17, Josh Dentel 13, Eddy Hochsprung 8, Logan Lyall 8, Marcus Montag 4, JaKobe Woodfork 4, Mike Mindnich 2, Jaren Tilley

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4 overall; Sehome 1-1 in NW Conference, 4-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Union, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Other Mountlake Terrace Basketball Tournament games on Wednesday, Dec. 28: North Kitsap vs. Marysville-Pilchuck at 3 p.m., Edmonds-Woodway vs. Ferndale at 6 p.m., West Seattle vs. Sehome at 7:30 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski