Prep boys basketball: Hawks down top-ranked Anacortes to secure berth in state tourney

1 of 7

After a surprising opening round loss in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had no room for error in their quest to qualify for the 2A state tourney. After passing their first test on Tuesday (a 56-39 win over Lakewood), the Hawks needed a victory over the top WIAA RPI-ranked team in the state, the Anacortes Seahawks, on Thursday.

Terrace clamped down on defense in the third quarter, allowing only 10 points to the Seahawks, and picked up a 68-60 win in the district tourney loser-out contest played at Mount Vernon High School.

The Hawks have now secured a spot in the regional round of the WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament set for Feb. 23 or 24 at a site to be determined.

While the third-quarter defensive effort against Anacortes was noteworthy, the Hawks’ offense was also strong on Thursday. Senior Khyree Armstead scored a game-high 26 points; Brendan Hayes and Mason Petersen added 15 and 13 points respectively.

Tyler Blouin led the Seahawks in scoring with 17 points while Jacob South chipped in 13 points.

While Terrace can now prepare to play in the regional playoffs, their work in the district tourney isn’t quite down yet. The Hawks will take on tournament-surprise Burlington-Edison on Friday, Feb. 17, in the tourney’s 3rd/4th place game scheduled for 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2329&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Anacortes vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 15 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Anacortes 16 14 10 20 — 60

Terrace 17 14 17 20 — 68

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 26, Brendan Hayes 15, Mason Petersen 13, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 8, Akol Yel 4, Mason Christianson 2, Max Hull

Arlington scoring: Tyler Blouin 17, Jacob South 13, Trystan Lowry 10, Payton Beaner 9, Cort Senff 8, Evan Rodriguez 3, Thomas Dylan, Kaeden Flynn, Duane Jedlinski, Nicholas Cortright

Records: Mountlake Terrace 21-2 overall, Anacortes 20-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Burlington-Edison, Saturday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game)

–By Doug Petrowski