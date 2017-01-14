Sports Prep boys basketball gallery: Hawks take down Mavs 63-49 January 14, 2017 41 0 1 of 5 Drew Tingstad (MD) keeps his eye on the bucket. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Sean Kirk (MLT) goes to the hoop. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Zach Walsh (MD) drives the baseline against Brendan Hayes (MLT). (Photo by Ken Pickle) Brock Davis (MLT) drives the baseline. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Dan Barhoum (MD) finds the going tough inside. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Photographer Ken Pickle captured these moments from Mountlake Terrace’s boys basketball game Friday night at Meadowdale. The game ended in a win for the Hawks with a final score of 63-49. Related