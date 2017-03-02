Prep boys basketball: Hawks season ends after loss against North Kitsap

1 of 6

Despite the 9 a.m. tip-off, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had hoped their 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament loser-out game on Wednesday would be a real eye-opener. Instead, the Hawks sleepily stumbled to a season-ending loss.

Terrace committed 25 turnovers – two in their final three possessions of the game – on their way to a 34-30 defeat at the hands of the North Kitsap Vikings Wednesday morning at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

With the loss, the Hawks finish their 2016-2017 season with an overall mark of 14-11.

As groggy as Terrace played on Wednesday, the Vikings – the state tournament’s no. 6 seed – seemed even more blurry-eyed early on. North Kitsap trailed at halftime 19-11 after sinking only five of 18 field goal attempts in the first quarter.

But after the halftime break it was the no. 14-seeded Hawks turn to start sleepwalking. Terrace scored only 11 points in the second half, and just two in the third quarter on a Sean Kirk bucket at the 3:07 mark.

The 30 points scored by Terrace was their lowest game total since Dec. 10, 2014, in a 49-26 regular season loss to Roosevelt.

Kirk led the Hawks in scoring on Wednesday with 12 points; Brock Davis chipped in 10 points, all in the first half. Terrace’s Khyree Armstead, one of the team’s leading scorers, was held to just two points in the matchup.

The Vikings were led by the 10 points – eight in the fourth quarter – of Zac Olmsted.

To view the entire WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1279.pdf.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. North Kitsap, Mar. 1 (WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Mountlake Terrace 5 14 2 9 — 30

North Kitsap 5 6 12 11 — 34

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 12, Brock Davis 10, Zeke Tomas 5, Khyree Armstead 2, Joey Gardner 1, Brendan Hayes, Mason Peterson

North Kitsap individual scoring: Zac Olmsted 10, Kohlten Mahitka 7, Kainen Warren 6, Ryan Hecker 4, Jake Houghton 4, Kai Warren 2, Cooper Lindsey 1, Gavin Veilleux

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-11 overall; North Kitsap 20-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2016-2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski