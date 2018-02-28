Prep boys basketball: Hawks season comes to an end after loss against Liberty

1 of 10

The dream season for the 2017-2018 Mountlake Terrace Hawks became a nightmare Wednesday as the team had their year ended with a 64-48 defeat to the Liberty Patriots in a WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game at the SunDome in Yakima.

The tournament no. 5 seed Hawks held a 37-24 halftime lead over the no. 13 seed Patriots, but could only muster 11 points in a dismal second half that included shooting just 23.8 percent (5 for 21) from the field, 1-for-8 from beyond the 3-point arc and no trips to the free throw line.

The 64 points scored by Liberty was the third-highest given up by Terrace in 26 games played this season. The Patriots shot 44 percent (22 for 50) from the field, 47.1 percent (8 for 17) from 3-point range and 92.3 percent (12 for 13) from the free throw line to grab the come-from-behind victory.

The Patriots were led by the 27 points of Stephen Hei, a 6-foot-4 senior center who averaged 15.4 points per game during the regular season. Nick Chung added 14 points while Jake Elfstrom chipped in 10 points.

Terrace was led by Brendan Hayes’ 16 points while Khyree Armstead contributed 15 points in the loss.

The game turned out to be the last in a Terrace uniform for Hayes, Armstead and four other seniors on the squad: Keegan Grayson-Zehrung, Connor Williams, Max Hull and Akol Yel.

The Hawks had competed the 2017-2018 regular season with just one loss in 20 contests and captured the Wesco League 3A regular season title. The team was the no.1 seed in the District 1 2A tourney before claiming the no.5 seed in the state tournament. But back-to-back losses to Mark Morris on Feb. 24 and Liberty on Wednesday ended what some were predicting might be a long run in the state Hardwood Classic in Yakima.

Terrace finished the season with an overall record of 22-4.

With their victory over the Hawks, Liberty has now won 11 games in a row and will next challenge no. 3 seed Foss in a 2A state tourney quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 1, at the SunDome.

To view the entire WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1721.

In other state tournament action, the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions jumped out to an roaring start and mauled the Tulalip Heritage Hawks 88-72 in a WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday.

The Lions held Tulalip Heritage to just three points in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the contest, led 23-5 after the first quarter, led by as many as 30 point in the second half and then coasted to the victory.

CPC-MLT’s Erwin Weary led all scorers in the game with 30 points; the senior also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists. Jaide St. Lewis also had a double-double in the game with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Schley and Jacob Catey scored 12 points and 10 points respectively for the Lions.

The state tourney no. 3 seed Lions will next face no. 4 seed Yakama Tribal on Thursday, March 1; tip-off is set for 9 a.m. in Spokane. Win-or-lose, CPC-MLT will be back on the court at the Spokane Arena on Friday.

To view the entire WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1572.

Prep Boys Basketball: Liberty vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 28 (WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game in Yakima)

Liberty 16 18 19 11 — 64

Terrace 26 11 6 5 — 48

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Brendan Hayes 16, Khyree Armstead 15, Mason Christianson 7, Mason Petersen 6, Connor Williams 4, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung, Akol Yel, Bradey Blackmer, Max Hull, Jace Breakfield, Jesse James Martineau

Liberty scoring: Stephen Hei 27, Nick Chung 14, Jake Elfstrom 10, Jarod Roberson 5, Chris Hanson 3, Josh Chung 3, Cade Hughes 2, Beau Pederson, Ben Parker, Jeffrey Yamada, Tyson Granberg, Rory Brown

Records: Mountlake Terrace 22-4 overall; Liberty 21-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2017-2018 season completed

Prep Boys Basketball: Tulalip Heritage vs. Cedar Park Christian – MLT, Feb. 28 (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game in Spokane)

Tulalip Heritage 5 21 25 21 — 72

CPC – MLT 23 26 28 11 — 88

Cedar Park Christian – MLT scoring: Erwin Weary 30, Jaide St.Lewis 17, Jacob Schley 12, Jacob Catey 10, Logan Tubbs 8, Dustin Kaneda 4, Christopher Kaneda 3, Michael Anishchenko 2, Ryan Maxwell 2, JJ Portes, Jedy Alexander, Edward Bondarenko

Tulalip Heritage scoring: Joe Miranda 21, Paul Shay 17, Samuel Fryberg 11, Josh Lukes 8, Isaac Hadley-Comenote 7, Alonzo Jones-Smith 4, Rodney Barber 2, Isiaha Moses 2, Nashone Whitebear, Jose Vega-Hernandez

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 27-2 overall; Tulalip Heritage 22-7 overall

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: versus Yakama Tribal, Thursday, March 1, 9 a.m. at Spokane Arena (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

–By Doug Petrowski