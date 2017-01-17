Prep boys basketball: Hawks lose to no. 9-ranked Kelso, 71-52

After holding down the state’s no. 9-ranked 3A team to just 23 points in the first half, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks found out why the Kelso Hilanders are so highly regarded in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) RPI rankings.

The Hilanders outscored Terrace 48-17 in the second half and came away with 71-52 victory in a non-league match-up between the two squads Monday at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

The Hawks led at halftime 35-23, but couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Hilanders in the second half. Kelso took the lead for good at 46-43 on a Christian Huntington three-point field goal late in the third quarter.

Kelso scored the final ten points of the game to pull away and secure the victory.

The Hilanders’ Riley Noah was the game’s high scorer with 23 points; teammates Shaw Anderson and Nick Moore added 14 and 12 points respectively in the Kelso win.

The Hawks were led in scoring by the 19 points of Khyree Armstead; Brock Davis contributed 16 points. Brendan Hayes came off the bench to add 10 points.

Terrace will have little time until the team will be back in action. They host the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Kelso, Jan. 16

Terrace 19 16 10 7 — 52

Kelso 12 11 25 23 — 71

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Khyree Armstead 19, Brock Davis 16, Brendan Hayes 10, Sean Kirk 4, Joey Gardner 2, Mason Peterson 1, Zeke Tomas, Keegan Grayson, Max Hull

Kelso individual scoring: Riley Noah 23, Shaw Anderson 14, Nick Moore 12, Christian Huntington 10, Emmitt Kinch 8, Peyton Noah 2, Anders Gamble 2, Reece Tack

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7 overall; Kelso 2-1 in 3A Greater St. Helens League, 10-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski